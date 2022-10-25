 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested for carjacking, damaged car recovered, town of Madison police say

A man was arrested for a carjacking and the damaged car was recovered on Saturday, town of Madison police reported.

A 45-year-old Madison man was stopped at the light at John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a man got in through an unlocked back passenger door, Chief Scott Gregory told the State Journal.

The man then moved to the front seats and the driver got out of the vehicle in fear for his safety, though no weapons were displayed and the man did not say anything to the driver, Gregory said.

The carjacker than drove the vehicle west on the Beltline and it later was found damaged at Capitol Petro, 4601 Verona Road, Gregory said.

Julian R. Parks, 30, was arrested on tentative charges of OMVWOC-intentionally take and drive, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation, Gregory said.

