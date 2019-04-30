An 18-year-old man was arrested, Madison police say, for beating and strangling another man in a home on Madison's East Side Monday night.
Steven T. Welnetz allegedly strangled and pistol whipped a 23-year-old acquaintance at a residence in the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.
Another man with Welnetz, who had not been arrested Tuesday morning, shot out a window of the home while the two were leaving at about 8:15 p.m., Gibson said.
Welnetz faces tentative charges of battery, strangulation, second degree reckless endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, Gibson said.
Welnetz was faces another tentative charge of disorderly conduct for crimes against a 44-year-old woman, Gibson said.