Man arrested for battering woman holding baby, injuring police dog, authorities say

A man was arrested for battering a woman holding a baby and injuring a police dog on Wednesday morning at a town of Madison apartment, police reported.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched on the call to the 100 block of Deer Valley Road, but the armed man had left the scene when they arrived, town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.

A 27-year-old woman who is in a relationship with the man, Larry Simmons, said he came into the apartment and they argued. She said she was holding her 4-day-old baby when Simmons hit her in the face while holding a handgun in his other hand, and he also damaged a computer in the residence, Gregory said.

Police learned that Simmons entered a vehicle a few blocks away and they located the vehicle on Traceway Drive in Fitchburg shortly before 10 a.m., Gregory said.

The vehicle was registered to people who owned an apartment on Traceway and they gave consent for police to search it, Gregory said.

Town of Madison police dog Tonto was sent into the apartment and found Simmons hiding under a pile of clothing in a bedroom. Simmons began fighting with Tonto and both received multiple injuries that required medical treatment, Gregory said.