Man arrested for August weapons offense after OWI traffic stop, Madison police say
A 28-year-old man was arrested for his connection to an August weapons offense after police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated on Madison's West side Friday afternoon, according to Madison Police Spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen.

Police received reports of an intoxicated driver on Odana Road at 2 p.m. on Friday. After locating the vehicle, officers learned that the car and its driver, Dudley Veillard, were involved in a weapons offense that took place in August, Schmitgen said.

Police removed Veillard from the car without incident and discovered a firearm in the vehicle. Schmitgen said Veillard has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed in connection with the August incident, as well as operating a motor vehicle while impaired, first offense, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

