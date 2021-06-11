 Skip to main content
Man arrested for attempted homicide, Madison police say
Man arrested for attempted homicide, Madison police say

A man was taken into custody in Rock County Friday in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month, Madison police said. 

Trevor C. Michaels is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide which will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, Madison Police Officer Michael Malloy said in a statement. 

The stabbing took place at around 3:30 a.m. on May 30 near the 800 block of West Badger Road. The victim sustained injuries that required immediate medical treatment, Madison Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement. 

