Man arrested for attempted homicide in shooting during altercation at Downtown residence, Madison police say
A man was arrested for attempted homicide in a shooting during an altercation at a Downtown residence on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

A 21-year-old man came to a local hospital about 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest and an investigation led by the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit determined that the man was shot during an altercation at a residence in the 300 block of North Pinckney Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The man remains hospitalized, Grigg said.

Police found and arrested Xavier J. Bandera, 23, and booked him into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Grigg said.

No further details were released.

The investigation involved multiple officers and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit, Criminal Intelligence Section, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Community Policing Teams, and patrol officers and detectives from multiple police districts.

