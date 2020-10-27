 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown
alert

Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police arrested a man on Monday for attacking a 71-year-old homeless man on State Street in July.

Matthew Dennis Johnson, 35, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted homicide and mayhem, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

Johnson had fled the city after the attack and was found back in the State Street area on Monday, which is when officers arrested him, Hartman said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Matthew Dennis Johnson

Johnson

Johnson was identified as the suspect who attacked a 71-year-old homeless man near the intersection of State Street and Lake Street around 3:20 a.m. on July 30. The man was sleeping when he was cut several times with "either an X-Acto knife or a box cutter," Hartman said, and sustained "multiple deep, traumatic lacerations."

The man was taken to a hospital after limping to a nearby convenience store for help.

Hartman said Johnson has no permanent address listed but was found to have ties in Janesville when he had left Madison. 

Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics