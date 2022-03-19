Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing someone in Darlington, police say

A man was arrested early Saturday morning for attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing someone at a Darlington home, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Main Street around 3:25 a.m., King said. They arrived to find a person with knife wounds. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.

The suspect, Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl, 33, of Darlington, was arrested and taken to jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette County EMS assisted on scene.

