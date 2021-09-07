 Skip to main content
Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing mother with 2 swords, Monona police say
Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing mother with 2 swords, Monona police say

Sylvester J. Mohomes Jr. booking photo

Sylvester J. Mohomes Jr.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after police say he stabbed his mother multiple times with two swords in Monona on Saturday night.

Sylvester J. Mohomes Jr., 30, was arrested a short time after the incident and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement.

At 9:09 p.m. Saturday, police were sent to an apartment in the 300 block of Owen Road for a violent domestic disturbance resulting in life-threatening injuries, Austin said.

The investigation determined that a man later identified as Mohomes asked his mother for money and a cell phone and when denied, cut and stabbed her several times with two swords, Austin said.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with severe injuries, Austin said.

“We are working to provide support to the victim, her family, and all who have been impacted by this horrific offense,” Austin said. “I would like to thank our police and fire personnel who took quick action in rendering the scene safe while providing life-saving care to the victim.”

