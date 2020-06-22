Man arrested for attempted homicide after setting fire to family’s Far West Side apartment, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was arrested for attempted homicide after setting fire to his family’s Far West Side apartment early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Police and the Madison Fire Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with a fire alarm going off at 7004 Tree Lane shortly after 1 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Police learned that a woman and her child had to evacuate the apartment after a man set it on fire, Hartman said.

The man remained inside the apartment when authorities arrived and police had to pull the man from the burning apartment, Hartman said.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested for domestic attempted homicide and arson, Hartman said.

