Man arrested for attempted homicide after attacking elderly homeless man Downtown
Madison police car squad tight crop (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Police arrested a man on Monday for attacking an elderly homeless man on State Street in July.

Matthew Dennis Johnson, 35, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted homicide and mayhem, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

Johnson had fled the city after the attack and was found back in the city in the State Street area Monday, which is when officers arrested him, Hartman said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Matthew Dennis Johnson

Johnson

Johnson was identified as a suspect who attacked a 71-year-old homeless man near the intersection of State Street and Lake Street around 3:20 a.m. on July 30. The man was sleeping when he was cut several times with "either an X-Acto knife or a box cutter," Hartman said, and sustained "multiple deep, traumatic lacerations."

The man was taken to a hospital after limping to a nearby convenience store for help. His injuries were non-life threatening. 

Hartman said Johnson has no permanent address listed but was found to have ties in Janesville when he had left Madison. 

