Man arrested for attacking firefighter responding to alarm at Downtown building, Madison police say

A man was arrested for attacking a firefighter responding to an alarm at a Downtown building early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident happened when someone pulled a fire alarm — no fire was reported — about 2:20 a.m. Friday at the building in the 400 block of North Frances Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Firefighters and private security guards said a resident of the building was acting in a wild manner and being aggressive towards several people before slapping a Madison Fire Department paramedic hard across the face, DeSpain said.
Firefighters and security personnel were struggling to control the man, who was kicking and talking incoherently, when police arrived, DeSpain said.
Michael W. Hatch, 21, of Madison, who had been drinking, was eventually taken to a hospital for a medical clearance before being taken to jail on tentative charges of battery to a firefighter, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and two counts of attempted battery, DeSpain said.
