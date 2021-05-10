 Skip to main content
Man arrested for arson in Stoughton laundry fire
A man has been arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for allegedly starting a small fire at a laundry in Stoughton over the weekend.

Jonathan M. Reeves, 27, who has no permanent address, was tentative charged with arson for the fire just after midnight Sunday at Viking Laundry, 1425 E. Main St. It took about 10 minutes to put out the fire, according to the city's fire department. The police department said Reeves was on the scene and admitted to starting the fire.

Jonathan M. Reeves

Reeves

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No damage estimate for the laundry was available Monday morning.

