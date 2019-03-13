A man was arrested for allegedly tossing newborn puppies in a garbage bag in a trash can, Marshfield police reported in a news release on Facebook.
The puppies were rescued and are doing well, and may be put up for adoption in the coming months, police said. The mother dog also was taken into custody, according to comments on the department’s Facebook page.
The incident started on Feb. 28 at 3:15 p.m., when Marshfield police were dispatched to a complaint of the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Arriving officers discovered eight puppies discarded in a garbage bag and trash can at 813 E 4th St. The bag was removed and the puppies were transported to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Police said they contacted Robert M. Wild, 56, at the residence and he was arrested after admitting to discarding the puppies. Misdemeanor charges were requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s office on Wild for mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.