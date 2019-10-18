Madison Fire Department truck generic file photo
MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

A man was arrested for allegedly setting a porta-potty on fire Downtown on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

The blaze detailed in a Madison Fire Department news release spread to a nearby fence and totaled three cars that were parked on the other side of the fence, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.

Police used Downtown surveillance images to identify a man who set the porta-potty in the 800 block of East Main Street on fire about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, DeSpain said.

The man, Brian K. Currie, 61, no permanent address, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Williamson Street and tentatively charged with arson.

