A 42-year-old white man was arrested Saturday after fighting, punching and using racial slurs toward passengers on a Madison Metro bus.
The man fought with two passengers and bumped another before officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
The first fight occurred after the suspect had been directing racial slurs at passengers. A fight broke out between the suspect and a black passenger who has not been identified. This passenger exited the bus when it made a stop. Koval did not specify who started the fight.
During this altercation, a 46-year-old man was bumped, which he said caused him some pain.
After the first passenger left, the suspect punched another man on the bus, who was 22.
Officers arrested the suspect on alleged charges of felony battery to a transit passenger, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping, and took him to jail.