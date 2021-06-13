Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide after shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, police say

Sun Prairie Police arrested a man early Sunday morning on tentative charges of attempted homicide after a shots fired incident involving three people.
Police were patrolling just before 3:20 a.m. near the 600 block of West Main Street when they heard two gunshots in the distance, the Sun Prairie Police Department said.
Investigating officers determined that three individuals were involved in the shots fired incident and arrested Harry Clincy.
Clincy was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and a parole violation.