 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide after shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, police say
alert top story

Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide after shots fired incident in Sun Prairie, police say

Sun Prairie police squad car

Sun Prairie Police arrested a man early Sunday morning on tentative charges of attempted homicide after a shots fired incident involving three people. 

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Harry Clincy

Clincy 

Police were patrolling just before 3:20 a.m. near the 600 block of West Main Street when they heard two gunshots in the distance, the Sun Prairie Police Department said. 

Investigating officers determined that three individuals were involved in the shots fired incident and arrested Harry Clincy. 

Clincy was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and a parole violation. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics