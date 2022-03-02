Man arrested for alleged 9th OWI in Waushara County, State Patrol says

A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Waushara County for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence for the ninth time, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A state trooper responded to a report of a vehicle running off the road around 12:20 p.m. on 17th Drive north of Highway MM near Wautoma, the State Patrol said. The driver of the car was identified as Charles R. Donald, 60, of Wild Rose.

The trooper reported that Donald was showing signs of impairment. Field sobriety testing showed that Donald was under the influence, the State Patrol said.

Donald was arrested on tentative charges of an OWI, 9th offense; and operating with a revoked driver's license, and a probation violation, the State Patrol said.

