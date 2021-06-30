Man arrested for 8th OWI after crashing car, fleeing the scene, Madison police say

Madison police have arrested a man for his 8th offense of operating while intoxicated after he crashed a car and then ran away from the scene over the weekend, the department said Wednesday.

Mario Pez-Izaquirre, 61, was taken to the Dane County Jail Sunday on tentative charges of his 8th OWI, possession of cocaine and a parole violation, according to jail records.

Officers responded to a crash in the 4200 block of the Beltline Highway Frontage Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Before police got there, a few people took Pez-Izaquirre's key away from him. He tried to flee the scene on foot, but officers found him nearby, noticed he seemed to be drunk and arrested him, police reported.

Madison police said Pez-Izaquirre was taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw before being taken to jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.