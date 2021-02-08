Man arrested for 8th OWI after crash into snowbank on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested for an eighth OWI after crashing into a snowbank on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a car traveling at a very low rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic eventually crashed into a snow bank in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
After an investigation, officers arrested and jailed the car’s driver, Edwin Reyes, 39, on a tentative charge of his eighth offense of drunken driving, and multiple traffic citations, Grigg said.
Teen arrested for Fox River Mall fatal shooting tops recent notable crime news