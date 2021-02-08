 Skip to main content
Man arrested for 8th OWI after crash into snowbank on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Man arrested for 8th OWI after crash into snowbank on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Edwin Reyes booking photo

Edwin Reyes.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested for an eighth OWI after crashing into a snowbank on the Southwest Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a car traveling at a very low rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic eventually crashed into a snow bank in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

After an investigation, officers arrested and jailed the car’s driver, Edwin Reyes, 39, on a tentative charge of his eighth offense of drunken driving, and multiple traffic citations, Grigg said.

