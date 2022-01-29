Man arrested for 7th OWI after allegedly hitting vehicle at rural Rock County bar, Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested for a seventh OWI offense Friday night after allegedly hitting another person's vehicle at a rural Rock County bar and fleeing the scene, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a hit-and-run around 10:45 p.m. for a man reporting someone struck his vehicle in the parking lot of the bar just south of the Dane County border and appeared to be intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The suspect fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office, but deputies later found Kendell R. Copus walking on Highway 14.