Man arrested for 7th OWI after allegedly hitting vehicle at rural Rock County bar, Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested for a seventh OWI offense Friday night after allegedly hitting another person's vehicle at a rural Rock County bar and fleeing the scene, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to a hit-and-run around 10:45 p.m. for a man reporting someone struck his vehicle in the parking lot of the bar just south of the Dane County border and appeared to be intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The suspect fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office, but deputies later found Kendell R. Copus walking on Highway 14.
The Sheriff's Office said he showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a tentative seventh OWI charge, which is a felony. Copus was taken to the Rock County Jail.