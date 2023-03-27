A man was arrested for a sixth OWI after a disturbance at a Janesville Kwik Trip of Friday, Janesville police reported.
At about 2:10 a.m., officers were sent to Kwik Trip, 3123 S. Highway 51, on a report of a man and a woman involved in a disturbance, Sgt. SD Welte said in a statement.
The man and woman had left in a vehicle before officers arrived, but it was found and stopped in the 2400 block of Center Avenue, Welte said.
The driver, Theodore Tamminga, 39, of Janesville, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for a sixth offense of OWI, operating after revocation, interlock ignition device tampering/fail to install/violate court order, and a probation violation, Welte said.
