A man was arrested for the third time in a week after a woman found him in her Downtown residence early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

The woman called 911 about 3:40 a.m. Friday after noticing the man in her South Blair Street residence, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers arrested Anthony M. Moore, 37, in the parking lot of the home and he was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Fryer said.

Moore also was arrested on March 9 when he was found inside a parking garage checking vehicle doors and on March 16 when he was found inside an apartment building, Fryer said.

