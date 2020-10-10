 Skip to main content
Man arrested for 2nd alleged State Street assault within a week, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A week after a Madison man allegedly broke the leg of a homeless man in an attack on State Street, Antonio D. Nelson is again in jail for attacking a different person on the pedestrian thoroughfare, Madison police said.

Nelson, 26, was arrested Thursday evening after a pedestrian reported seeing him banging the head of another man on the sidewalk in the 600 block of State Street, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

On Oct. 1, Nelson allegedly attacked a 44-year-old homeless man — also in the 600 block of State Street — who suffered facial injuries and a broken leg, according to police. Nelson was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct in that incident.

In the Thursday attack, DeSpain said Nelson was arrested on new tentative charges of substantial battery and felony bail jumping after he ran from police and was tracked down by a police dog that followed Nelson's scent to a nearby parking garage.

The 26-year-old victim said he was trying to sleep in an alley around 6:15 p.m. when the "unprovoked assault took place," DeSpain said.

The victim had facial injuries, including a swollen eye, a large lump on the back of the head and a chipped tooth, DeSpain said.

Antonio D. Nelson booking photo

Antonio D. Nelson

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

