Man arrested early Sunday on West Side for possessing stolen firearm, Madison police say

Authorities early Sunday morning arrested a man on Madison's West Side for felony possession of a stolen firearm and other tentative charges, the Madison Police Department said Monday.

Police took Christopher L. Jackson, 28, into custody at around 1:15 a.m. after he tried to flee while being detained. Three Madison officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest attempt, but they did not need medical attention, authorities said.

Jackson was arrested not only for having the weapon, but also for possession of marijuana and violating the terms of his probation — there were already several outstanding warrants for Jackson's arrest, authorities said. Madison police did not offer specifics about the warrants or Jackson's probation violation.

"Officers with our Central District Community Policing Team noticed a man wanted for a previous crime on State Street," said Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer in an email Monday.

The Madison police K-9 team was called to search Jackson's vehicle. The stolen weapon, which was first reported as taken in 2018, was found under the driver's seat, Fryer said. Officers also found marijuana inside the car.

Jackson's place of residence has not been released.