Man arrested during burglary at North Side community center, Madison police say

Madison police arrested a man on tentative charges of burglary after they were called to a community center on the North Side late Wednesday night.

As officers investigated the scene, Marcus C. Fudge, 18, no permanent address, left the East Madison Community Center and was ordered to the ground, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Fudge carried a backpack that contained electronics believed to have been taken from the center and a 12-inch knife, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was arrested on tentative charges of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, and a probation violation.

This was the second burglary at the East Madison Community Center this week.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.