Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say

A man was arrested and drugs, three handguns, one listed as stolen, and more than $18,000 in cash were seized in a drug raid on the South Side last Tuesday, Madison police reported.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Madison police SWAT squad, served the search warrant about 9 a.m. last Tuesday at an apartment in the 2400 block of Allied Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.

More than 36 grams of cocaine, and more than 10 grams of heroin also were confiscated during the raid, DeSpain said.

Dana A. Herron, 45, who was living with a woman and two children at the apartment, was arrested without incident and tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and felon in possession of a firearm, DeSpain said.

Herron had been the subject of a heroin selling case, DeSpain said.

Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news

