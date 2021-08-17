Man arrested cutting car tires with knife after getting sprayed by skunk, Madison police say

A man was arrested cutting a car’s tires with a knife after getting sprayed by a skunk on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Bram Street on the South Side on reports of a man armed with a knife who was high on narcotics and out of control, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Arriving officers found the man had left on foot and they later found him cutting a car’s tires with a knife. He resisted arrest but officers were able to take him into custody and they determined he had been sprayed by a skunk, Kimberley said.
The man, Michael Ring, 37, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids on a public safety worker, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property, and a warrant, Kimberley said.