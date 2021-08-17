 Skip to main content
Man arrested cutting car tires with knife after getting sprayed by skunk, Madison police say
alert

Michael J. Ring booking photo

Michael J. Ring.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested cutting a car’s tires with a knife after getting sprayed by a skunk on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Bram Street on the South Side on reports of a man armed with a knife who was high on narcotics and out of control, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Arriving officers found the man had left on foot and they later found him cutting a car’s tires with a knife. He resisted arrest but officers were able to take him into custody and they determined he had been sprayed by a skunk, Kimberley said.

The man, Michael Ring, 37, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids on a public safety worker, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property, and a warrant, Kimberley said.

