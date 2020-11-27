Man arrested after worker monitoring cameras from home sees burglary in progress, Madison police say

A worker monitoring surveillance cameras from home on Sunday night saw a burglary in progress, leading to the arrest of a man, Madison police reported.
The construction company employee contacted police after seeing at least three intruders breaking into trailers containing valuable tools inside a fenced construction site in the 1300 block of Fish Hatchery Road about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers spotted one suspect trying to escape by going over a fence and arrested Brandon D. Singleton, 21, of Madison, on a tentative charge of attempted burglary, while the others escaped, DeSpain said.
The would-be burglars had cut a padlock to gain entry into the site and police found several stacked duffel bags containing tools outside two trailers that had been broken into. Police believe they would have been stolen had it not been for the quick police response after the worker’s call, DeSpain said.
