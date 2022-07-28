Man arrested after witnesses report him assaulting woman, Darlington police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing him assaulting a woman, Darlington police reported.

Police responded to the Pecatonica River Trails Campgrounds, 400 Washington St. in Darlington by the Wisconsin River, about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday after other campers called 911 to report William Breen, 37, assaulting a woman he was camping with, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

When fishermen on the opposite side of the river observed the incident and told Breen to stop, Breen got in his car and drove to the other side of the river where he allegedly intended to assault the fishermen as well, King said.

When officers arrived, Breen fled, jumped in the river and swam to the other side, where other officers were waiting and arrested him, King said.

Breen, who has no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges that include attempted strangulation, fourth offense OWI, and reckless endangerment, King said.