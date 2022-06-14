 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested after wielding large knife during argument at Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say

Dominique D. Gulley booking photo

Dominique D. Gulley.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested Monday night after wielding large knife during an argument at a Southwest Side apartment, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police were sent to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Atticus Way and a 911 caller reported that Dominique D. Gulley during an argument with someone he knew retrieved a large kitchen knife from a neighbor's apartment and wielded it, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Police arrested Gulley, 29, without incident and recovered a knife. He faces tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, and a probation violation/hold, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics