Man arrested after wielding large knife during argument at Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say

A man was arrested Monday night after wielding large knife during an argument at a Southwest Side apartment, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police were sent to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Atticus Way and a 911 caller reported that Dominique D. Gulley during an argument with someone he knew retrieved a large kitchen knife from a neighbor's apartment and wielded it, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Police arrested Gulley, 29, without incident and recovered a knife. He faces tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, and a probation violation/hold, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

