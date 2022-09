Man arrested after ‘violent domestic’ incident in Spring Green, Iowa County authorities say

A man was arrested Monday after a “violent domestic” incident in Spring Green, authorities reported.

Deputies responded to an address on Schreiner Road in Spring Green at about 11:50 a.m. Monday following a “violent domestic” call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies arrested Mark R. Nabors, 48, of Spring Green, and booked him into the Iowa County Jail pending a court hearing on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery (domestic), intentionally point firearm at person, go armed with firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and a probation hold, the statement said.

No further details were released.