Man arrested after using racial slurs, threatening to kill police officers during multiple phone calls

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly using racial slurs and threatening to kill police officers during phone calls to 911 and Madison police.

James A. Peterson, 52, was arrested on the 1400 block of Wayridge Drive Wednesday morning on a tentative charge of threats to law enforcement, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Peterson was taken into custody after an investigation and was booked into the Dane County Jail.

During multiple calls to the Dane County 911 Center and the Madison Police Department Sunday night, Peterson used racial slurs and threatened to kill police officers. Grigg said Peterson called police Sunday to dispute a citation for disorderly conduct he had recently received after using racial slurs during a noise disturbance.

Shooting at homeless shelter tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.