Man arrested after trying to flee from traffic stop with a gun, police say

A man was arrested for running away from a traffic stop with a handgun Tuesday, police said.

University of Wisconsin-Madison students received an alert after officers attempted a traffic stop on the Near West Side of Madison near Langdon Street and N. Frances Street. They stopped the vehicle just before 8 p.m. and the driver ran from it.

The driver jumped around 25 feet off of a parking ramp and injured his leg. Officers who approached him saw the the driver try to remove ammunition from a handgun.

The driver tossed both the ammunition and the gun aside. Officers took him into custody without incident and the UW Alert was lifted, though police told Madison residents to continue avoiding the area.