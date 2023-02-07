A man was arrested Monday night after threatening a woman with a knife at a Far East Side hotel, Madison police reported.

Ronnie L. Fuentez, 39, was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

At about 6:40 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the Motel 6, 4202 E. Towne Blvd., after the disturbance and knife threat was reported, Fryer said.

A woman tried to break up a fight after Fuentez began attacking another man and he then threatened the woman, Fryer said, adding that everyone involved knew each other.

Officers took Fuentez into custody as he was walking near East Towne Mall, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.