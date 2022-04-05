 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after threatening to kill workers at Far East Side shop with 22-inch machete, Madison police say

A man was arrested Monday after threatening to kill workers at a Far East Side shop with a 22-inch machete, Madison police reported.

At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to Goodyear Auto Service, 3773 E. Washington Ave., after a person walked in, placed a 22-inch machete on the counter, and threatened to kill the employees who were there, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The employees retreated to the garage and called 911. When officers got to the business, the man later identified as Modou Bah yelled repeatedly for police to shoot him, Fryer said.

Bah resisted arrest, injuring a lieutenant and a sergeant, who didn’t require hospitalization. The machete was recovered nearby, Fryer said.

Bah, 34, ultimately was jailed on tentative charges of resisting arrest, four counts of disorderly conduct while armed, and nine counts of bail jumping due to nine different open cases against him since March 2020, Fryer said.

