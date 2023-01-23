 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man arrested after threatening family, officers, village of Oregon police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man was arrested Friday night after threatening a family and police officers, village of Oregon police reported.

At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to 213 Walnut Street in Oregon on a report of a man who was threatening to kill a man and his family. As officers arrived, the man fled into his apartment, Oregon police said in a statement.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

From inside his apartment, the man threatened to kill officers and the Oregon K9, before eventually complying with requests to come out of his apartment, and being arrested without incident. No one was injured, police said.

The man, Tracey Nelson, 60, of Oregon, faces tentative charges of criminal damage to property, harassment of a police animal, threats to a law enforcement officer, and three counts of disorderly conduct, police said.

Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022

For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics