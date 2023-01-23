Man arrested after threatening family, officers, village of Oregon police say

A man was arrested Friday night after threatening a family and police officers, village of Oregon police reported.

At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to 213 Walnut Street in Oregon on a report of a man who was threatening to kill a man and his family. As officers arrived, the man fled into his apartment, Oregon police said in a statement.

From inside his apartment, the man threatened to kill officers and the Oregon K9, before eventually complying with requests to come out of his apartment, and being arrested without incident. No one was injured, police said.

The man, Tracey Nelson, 60, of Oregon, faces tentative charges of criminal damage to property, harassment of a police animal, threats to a law enforcement officer, and three counts of disorderly conduct, police said.