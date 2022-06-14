Man arrested after threatening another man with large sword on East Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested Monday night after threatening another man with a large sword on the East Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police were sent to the wooded area near the Amazon Distribution Center, 3650 Milwaukee St., on a report of man in the area armed with a “very large sword,” Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

The man, Howard Spacejoy Smith, 48, told police he was looking for someone who may be associated with a nearby encampment. When he encountered the victim, he threatened to physically harm him with the sword he was carrying, Becker said.

Smith was arrested without incident and tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

