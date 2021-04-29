Man arrested after striking, damaging vehicle with large tow chain on Near East Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested after striking and damaging a vehicle with a large tow chain on the Near East Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched about 9:25 a.m. to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Paterson Street on a report that a man had struck and damaged a vehicle with a large tow chain, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a report.

Officers contacted Roger W. Jones, 31, who still was armed with the chain, and confrontational and non-compliant with officers, and he was subdued by the use of electronic control device, Sherrick said.

Jones was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and resisting, Sherrick said.

