Man arrested after stolen car found at West Side hotel, Madison police say

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a stolen car was found at a West Side hotel, Madison police reported.

The Central District Community Policing Team located the stolen white Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of the hotel in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive about 1 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

After an investigation, Alwayne S. Jones, 24, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession with intent to deliver THC, and felony bail jumping, Grigg said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.