Man arrested after stealing car, phone, wallet from other man at gunpoint on South Side, Madison police say

A man was arrested after stealing a car, cell phone and wallet from another man at gunpoint on the South Side Thursday night, Madison police reported.

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, police were sent to the 500 block of Moorland Road for an armed carjacking, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

A man told police that he was walking out to his car when another man approached him and pointed a gun at him, demanding his wallet, car keys, and cell phone, which he gave up, Gibson said.

The suspect then drove away in the man’s vehicle, which was seen by another law enforcement agency about 30 minutes later. The suspect stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at Waunona Woods Court, got out and fled on foot when he saw police, Gibson said.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man who was not named, was arrested in the area and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting, Gibson said.

The gun was located and the man who was robbed was not injured, Gibson said.