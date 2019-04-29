A man is facing a series of tentative charges after Madison police said he bit, kicked and spit at several officers at a Downtown bar over the weekend.
Franklin Kerr, 43, who has no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery to an emergency rescue worker, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting and/or obstructing an officer and substantial bodily harm with a soft tissue injury. Kerr was also placed on a probation hold, Madison police said.
According to a report by police, Kerr was arrested after police were called at 10:39 p.m. to a bar in the 500 block of State Street. Police said Kerr bit one officer, kicked another and spit at several as police tried to take him into custody. While being checked at a local hospital, he also threatened to kill nurses and others, including the arresting officers, police said.
Kerr was eventually taken to the Dane County Jail. Officers were treated for significant exposures due to the spitting and biting. Earlier in the night, police allege that Kerr was panhandling and had grabbed a passerby and began yelling after the person had declined to give him money.
Kerr has multiple felony convictions on his record, according to an online court database. In 2016, he was convicted of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at corrections officers at Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. He was convicted of similar charges in 2012 while at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.