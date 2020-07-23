Man arrested after stabbing 2 family members, wounding himself in town of Middleton, authorities say

A man was arrested after stabbing two family members and wounding himself in the town of Middleton on Wednesday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Just before 3 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a man who had barricaded himself in the basement of a home in the 3700 block of Coachman Way, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
The man had stabbed two family members, and then barricaded himself in the basement. Deputies were able to locate and safely detain the man, who had self-inflicted wounds, Simpson said.
All three were taken to area hospitals for serious, but non-life threatening injuries., Simpson said.
The incident remains under investigation and no more details were released.
