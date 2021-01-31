Man arrested after spitting at police, trying to fight medical workers, Madison police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after threatening Subway employees, spitting at police officers and later attempting to assault medical staff at a local hospital, Madison police said.

Tony P. Olson was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed knife and battery to medical personnel, among other charges, the Madison Police Department said.

Olson was threatening both customers and employees around 3:50 p.m. at the Subway at 7011 Watts Road on the Far West Side, Sgt. Ronald Webster said in a statement.

Webster said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Olson continued making threats, so they arrested him. Olson resisted and spat at officers while they put him in a squad car.

Police took Olson to a hospital for a medical evaluation, but Olson tried to assault medical staff, Webster said. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Olson was also tentatively charged with threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping and a probation violation.

