Man arrested after smashing glass panes at Southwest Side business, Madison police say

A man was arrested after smashing glass panes at a Southwest Side business on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly before midnight, an officer on routine patrol checking businesses noticed a man lying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire, 4645 Verona Road, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.
The officer also noticed six panes of glass and the glass pane to the front door were damaged, and when the officer asked the man if he had damaged the windows, the man said he did and that he needed to go to jail, Hannah said.
The man, who was not identified, was arrested for criminal damage to property and taken to the Dane County Jail, Hannah said.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.