Man arrested after smashing glass panes at Southwest Side business, Madison police say

A man was arrested after smashing glass panes at a Southwest Side business on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before midnight, an officer on routine patrol checking businesses noticed a man lying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire, 4645 Verona Road, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The officer also noticed six panes of glass and the glass pane to the front door were damaged, and when the officer asked the man if he had damaged the windows, the man said he did and that he needed to go to jail, Hannah said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested for criminal damage to property and taken to the Dane County Jail, Hannah said.

