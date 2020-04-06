You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary at Players Sports Bar, Madison police say

Curtis C. Cuccia booking photo

Curtis C. Cuccia.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested after a ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary early Monday morning at Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., Madison police reported.

Officers responded to Players shortly after 3 a.m. and found that a rock had been thrown through a back door window, and it appeared bottles of alcohol were stolen, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Utilizing surveillance video, officers were able to identity and later locate and arrest Curtis C. Cuccia, 38, on tentative charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, DeSpain said.

