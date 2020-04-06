Man arrested after ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary at Players Sports Bar, Madison police say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A Madison man was arrested after a ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary early Monday morning at Players Sports Bar, 2013 Winnebago St., Madison police reported.
Officers responded to Players shortly after 3 a.m. and found that a rock had been thrown through a back door window, and it appeared bottles of alcohol were stolen, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Utilizing surveillance video, officers were able to identity and later locate and arrest Curtis C. Cuccia, 38, on tentative charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, DeSpain said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.