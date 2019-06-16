A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday after displaying a gun at someone while driving in the UW Arboretum, according to UW-Madison Police.
Police responded to reports of a man with gun driving a black Acura sedan in the Arboretum around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
After a road rage incident, the man, Lue Lee, of Sun Prairie, brandished the weapon in the direction of another person, police said.
A WiscAlert was sent to the campus community telling them to avoid the area. Around 25 minutes later, police confirmed the suspect had left and said there was no longer a threat to campus.
The victim had initially told police that the man pointed the gun at them and pulled the trigger, but police later determined the gun was "displayed in the direction of the victim," and the trigger was not pulled.
Police later identified Lee as the suspect and arrested him without incident in Sun Prairie, with the assistance of Sun Prairie police.
Lee was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.