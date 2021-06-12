Man arrested after shots fired Downtown, no injuries reported

Madison police arrested a man early Saturday after gunshots were fired Downtown that struck two businesses and an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said that after multiple gunshots were reported about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of West Gilman Street, officers arrested Darnell Richmond, 26, and tentatively charged him with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering safety by reckless use of a weapon.

Police do not believe anyone was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison police at 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be provided on the web at p3tips.com.

