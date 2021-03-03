 Skip to main content
Man arrested after shooting outside town of Bristol gentlemen's club
Man arrested after shooting outside town of Bristol gentlemen's club

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A man was arrested after a shooting outside of a gentlemen's club in the town of Bristol Wednesday early morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired outside Club Bristol Gentlemen's Club at around 1:20 a.m., Sgt. Sherri Casper said. The club was hit with bullets, but there were no injuries reported.

A man then fled the scene and drove into a ditch east of Highway N. Zachary Leonard, 29, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated as well as other gun-related charges. 

