A man was arrested after scuffling with staff and exposing himself to customers at a Downtown bar on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the bar in the 100 block of King Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man, Lance Kilcoyne, 36, was arrested on tentative charges of obstructing, disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting arrest and trespassing, Fryer said.
